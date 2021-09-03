STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

About 80 per cent teaching, non-teaching school staff have got at least first Covid jab: MoE officials

The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Tuesday asked all the states and Union Territories to get the first dose of vaccination completed for all teaching and non-teaching staff during September.

Published: 03rd September 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

School, Students, Tamil Nadu

Students undergoing thermal screening at Thiruvalluvar Government Girls school, Pondicherry. (Photo | G Pattabiraman, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 80 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff employed in schools across the country have received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Education Ministry officials said on Thursday.

"Among the variety of factors that will contribute to the reopening of schools across the county, vaccination of teachers will have a big contribution. The ministry is rigorously following up with the state governments."

"The initial feedback from the states and UTs is very positive and we have seen in most of the states almost 80 per cent and more teaching and non-teaching staff have received either one or both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines," a senior ministry official said.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Tuesday asked all the states and Union Territories to get the first dose of vaccination completed for all teaching and non-teaching staff during September.

The states also been asked to update data about vaccination of teachers twice a week on a Google tracker.

When asked if the government will soon allow states to reopen schools for all classes, the official said, "There are many variables, including the extent of positivity rate, hospitalisation and the extent of vaccination, that will determine the complete or graded reopening of schools."

High rate of vaccination coverage will definitely provide a certain level of assurance but there are other factors that also have to be considered, the official said, adding that the states will have to consider those factors and take a call on the matter.

"The vaccination drive has been undertaken to vaccinate more than 2 crore teachers and the vaccination progress in the states is being monitored by the Department of School Education and Literacy. This will also contribute to decisions pertaining to school reopening," the official said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had on last Wednesday said more than two crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are being made available to states this month, and they have been asked to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day on September 5.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection.

The Centre had allowed reopening of schools as per the COVID-19 situation in October last year.

While several states began partial reopening of schools, there was a complete closure again in April when an aggressive second wave hit the country.

With the improvement in the COVID-19 situation, several states have begun reopening schools now even as concerns have been expressed over the staff and teachers not being completely vaccinated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Education Ministry Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp