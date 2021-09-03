STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid tussle in Punjab Congress, Harish Rawat says some issues still being resolved

Rawat had on Wednesday conveyed the "resentment" of party's dissenting leaders to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and said it is his "duty" to address them.

Published: 03rd September 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Harish Rawat

Former Uttrakhand CM Harish Rawat (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Amid the ongoing tussle in ruling Congress' Punjab unit, the party affairs' state in-charge Harish Rawat on Thursday admitted that there were still some issues which are being resolved.

When reporters asked Rawat if it was safe to assume that "all is well" in Punjab Congress, the AICC general secretary quipped, "I won't say all is well, but we are heading in the direction where things will improve. I don't want to hide that some questions are still being resolved."

Rawat had on Wednesday conveyed the "resentment" of party's dissenting leaders to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and said it is his "duty" to address them.

Rawat had met the chief minister at his residence at Siswan in Mohali and held a discussion on various issues including an 18-point programme given by the party high command.

Replying to a question, Rawat said on Thursday the issue of cabinet reshuffle was neither raised nor discussed in the meeting with the chief minister.

The meeting came a day after Rawat called on Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who was learnt to have conveyed his "displeasure" on unfulfilled promises of the Amarinder Singh-led government.

Rawat had arrived in Chandigarh on Tuesday amid the ongoing power struggle between the camps of Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

However, the senior Congress leader asserted that both the leaders know that they have to work together as "it is in their interest".

"More damage (due to ongoing tussle) will be caused to those who are in powerful positions," he added.

Rawat's visit comes days after the party's state unit plunged into another crisis after four ministers, belonging to the Sidhu camp, and a dozen party leaders raised a banner of revolt against the chief minister over the issue of unfulfilled poll promises including a delay in justice in desecration of a religious text in 2015, arrest of "big fish" involved in drug rackets and scrapping power purchase agreements.

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi and three party legislators, who wanted Amarinder Singh to be replaced, had gone to Dehradun to meet Rawat on August 25.

To a question on why the four minister did not meet him, Rawat said, "Had they come, they would have been welcomed. But the fact that they did not come, I thank them for this, otherwise you (media) would have connected my visit to what they said".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rawat Congress Amarinder Singh Navjyot Singh Sidhu
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp