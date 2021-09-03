STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Digvijaya Singh to lead Congress panel for ‘sustained’ agitations

“Digvijaya Singh is the chairman and he will shortly call for a meeting to discuss the issues to be taken up.

Published: 03rd September 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Opposition Congress is planning to launch a series of agitations against the policies of the Union Government, the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday constituted a committee headed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh to plan sustained agitations on national issues.

Senior Congress leader and MLC BK Hariprasad, who is part of the nine-member committee that also includes Priyanka Gandhi, said they will take up political and economic issues that affect people.

“Digvijaya Singh is the chairman and he will shortly call for a meeting to discuss the issues to be taken up. There are so many issues, economical, political and even those related to external affairs policies. Till today, they (Centre) have not spelt out what is their stand on the Taliban,” he said.

The committee will also discuss and plan agitation on National Education Policy (NEP), increase in prices of essential commodities, LPG, fuel, National Monetisation Pipeline policy and various other issues.  

While state Congress leaders had staged protests across Karnataka after petrol price touched Rs 100 per litre, on Thursday, members of Youth Congress staged a protest against the increase in price of LPG cooking gas.

Hariprasad said the NEP was approved during the Covid time and it is being implemented without holding discussions with anyone. “It is the question of the future of our students and the nation,” he said, adding,

“Normally, the Opposition has the say and the government has the way, but they are going ahead with such a sensitive issue without even holding discussions. It should have been discussed in Parliament.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp