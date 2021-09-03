Digvijaya Singh to lead Congress panel for ‘sustained’ agitations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Opposition Congress is planning to launch a series of agitations against the policies of the Union Government, the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday constituted a committee headed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh to plan sustained agitations on national issues.

Senior Congress leader and MLC BK Hariprasad, who is part of the nine-member committee that also includes Priyanka Gandhi, said they will take up political and economic issues that affect people.

“Digvijaya Singh is the chairman and he will shortly call for a meeting to discuss the issues to be taken up. There are so many issues, economical, political and even those related to external affairs policies. Till today, they (Centre) have not spelt out what is their stand on the Taliban,” he said.

The committee will also discuss and plan agitation on National Education Policy (NEP), increase in prices of essential commodities, LPG, fuel, National Monetisation Pipeline policy and various other issues.

While state Congress leaders had staged protests across Karnataka after petrol price touched Rs 100 per litre, on Thursday, members of Youth Congress staged a protest against the increase in price of LPG cooking gas.

Hariprasad said the NEP was approved during the Covid time and it is being implemented without holding discussions with anyone. “It is the question of the future of our students and the nation,” he said, adding,

“Normally, the Opposition has the say and the government has the way, but they are going ahead with such a sensitive issue without even holding discussions. It should have been discussed in Parliament.”