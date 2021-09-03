Man sentenced to death for raping, killing 8-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: A special court on Friday sentenced a young man to death for raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh last year.

The special judge for cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on convict Ashok.

According to the prosecution, the girl had gone to pick berries on August 4 last year when Ashok lured her to a field and raped her.

Then he strangled her to death.

The girl's body was recovered from the sugarcane field and subsequent postmortem confirmed rape.

Ashok was later arrested.