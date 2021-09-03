STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: HC seeks reply from Panna 'Rajmata' on royal family members' plea for quashing of FIR

Justice A K Sharma of the high court issued the notice on Wednesday and also directed the state government to produce the case diary in the next hearing four weeks later.

Published: 03rd September 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to Dilhar Kumari, the 'Rajmata' of the erstwhile princely state of Panna in the state, asking her to submit her reply on a petition filed by her son 'Maharaja' Raghvendra Singh and four other members of the royal family seeking quashing of an FIR registered against them.

Justice A K Sharma of the high court issued the notice on Wednesday and also directed the state government to produce the case diary in the next hearing four weeks later.

Raghvendra Singh and four other members of the royal family have filed the petition pleading quashing of an FIR registered against them based on Dilhar Kumari's complaint, the petitioners' counsel Rajesh Patel said.

In July this year, the police had registered the FIR under various IPC sections, including 506 (criminal intimidation) and 458 (house trespass), and relevant sections of the Arms Act against the Rajmata's daughter-in-law Jiteshwari Devi and others at Kotwali police station in Panna district, he added.

In their plea, the petitioners have alleged that Dilhar Kumari wants to put undue pressure on them as a civil case related to property of the royal family pending in a Panna court, Patel said.

The petition said that an FIR has been lodged against them (the petitioners) on a false complaint, he said.

There has been a discord in the royal family since a long time, especially between Dilhar Kumari and Jiteshwari Devi over property and diamonds worth crores of rupees.

Both the parties live in the same royal palace at Panna, sources in the palace said.

Police had arrested Jiteshwari Devi in July for allegedly pointing a pistol at her mother-in-law and assaulting her on the night of June 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh High Court Dilhar Kumari Raghvendra Singh
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp