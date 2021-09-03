STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA gets 2 weeks to reply on pleas of Bharadwaj, Navlakha seeking clone copies of all seized devices

Bharadwaj and Navlakha had approached the high court last month seeking such copies.

Published: 03rd September 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency Logo

National Investigation Agency Logo

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted two weeks' time to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its reply on the petitions of activists Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha, both accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, seeking clone copies of all the electronic devices seized from them by the central agency.

Bharadwaj and Navlakha had approached the high court last month seeking such copies.

On August 20, the high court had directed the NIA to file its reply over it.

On Friday, however, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told a bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar that the NIA's reply was "almost ready" and sought an additional two weeks' time to file it.

The bench granted the central agency additional time after Singh said that it will continue with its oral statement made on the last date that charges in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case will not be framed before the special NIA court in the city until the next date before the high court on the above pleas.

Last month, the NIA had submitted draft charges before the special court and the latter had scheduled the matter for framing of charges on August 23.

Bharadwaj, Navlakha and some other co-accused in the case had sought clone copies of the electronic devices before framing of charges.

The accused had at the time urged the special court to defer the framing of charges till their applications for clone copies are disposed of.

After the special court refused to defer the framing of charges, Bharadwaj and Navlakha approached the high court.

On Friday, their counsel, senior advocate Yug Chaudhry, told the bench that there existed some confusion on which electronic devices had been seized by the NIA from the accused and which copies should be handed over to them.

He said the NIA must clarify the same in its reply.

Singh, however, said the central agency would follow its own discretion in filing the reply and not the suggestion made by the petitioners.

The high court accepted Singh's statement on deferring the framing of charges in the case until the next date of hearing on the pleas.

It said it would hear the pleas further on September 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudha Bharadwaj Gautam Navlakha Elgar parishad case
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp