Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  For the first time, close to 40% of MBBS students have failed in their first-year examinations in Bihar. A total of 1,172 first-year MBBS students appeared for the offline examinations held in March this year from Bihar’s nine medical colleges.

As many as 447 of them failed. The results were declared on August 30.   

Following such unprecedented number of failures, the student wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the chancellor of Bihar to conduct a reevaluation of the answer sheets of those who have failed.

The student body cited the impact of the pandemic on the students for such high failure rate.  

They said teaching was conducted online, but exams were held offline as a result of which the students faced a lot of problems while answering the questions.  

The examination was conducted in March adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

As per the letter written to the governor -cum-chancellor, of the total number of students who have failed, 104 were from Madhubani Medical College and 56 from the Bettiah Government Medical College. 

When contacted, Rajiv Ranjan, the controller of exams of the Aryabhatta Knowledge University, which conducts the examinations of all these nine medical colleges, said that there is no provision for conducting re-evaluation of such a large number of failed students. 

“But the university has allowed them to appear in the second supplementary examination, starting from September 27. And they are filling up forms for this examination,” the controller of examinations Rajiv Ranjan told this newspaper.

The examination of first year MBBS students of 2019 batch was delayed three months.

The results of the exams were declared seven months later on August 30.

