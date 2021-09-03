STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People of Kashmir cooperative, situation after Syed Geelani's death absolutely under control: DGP

The authorities imposed restrictions on the movement and assembly of people and suspended mobile Internet services after Geelani, 91, died at his home in Srinagar on Wednesday night.

Published: 03rd September 2021 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The situation in the Kashmir Valley following the demise of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani is absolutely under control and people have cooperated with the authorities, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Friday.

"The situation is absolutely under control, not even a single incident occurred in the last two days. People cooperated and security forces are working with great restraint. I congratulate people... for keeping peace everywhere," Singh told reporters in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

Later in the day, the authorities announced restoring mobile telephony services and fixed-line Internet across all telecom service providers in the valley at 10 pm on Friday.

Geelani who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir was buried at a mosque near his residence.

