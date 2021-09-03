STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan's Pali district may have to get drinking water by train by September-end

If the rainfall situation doesn't improve by September 15 a plan to operate 'water trains' from September 21 is in consideration.

Published: 03rd September 2021 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government is contemplating running 'water trains' to Pali district by September-end as the water level in Jawai Dam is just at 10 feet due to deficit rainfall in the area this year.

Considered the lifeline of the area, Jawai Dam supplies water to Pali district, including Pali city, Sumerpur, Rani, Falna, Bali, Jaitaran, Sojat, Takhatgarh, Marwar Junction.

Also, hundreds of villages are dependent on the dam for irrigation and drinking water.

Officials said the Water Resources and Public Health Engineering Department will send a report to the government after September 15 seeking budgetary approval to supply drinking water by train.

If the rainfall situation doesn't improve by September 15 a plan to operate 'water trains' from September 21 is in consideration.

The train will supply about 10 million litres of water per day from Jodhpur to Pali in four rounds, PHED Superintendent Engineer Jagdish Prasad Sharma said.

In 2019, water had to be supplied by train in Pali when monsoon activity in the area was below average.

About a dozen districts in Rajasthan are parched due to deficit rainfall as the southwest monsoon is about to enter its weak phase.

This year, the average rainfall in Rajasthan is still 8.8 per cent less than what it was till September 2, 2020.

According to the meteorological department, about a dozen districts of the state are still in the rainfall-deficit category.

These include Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur, Sriganganagar, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Pali, Rajsamand and Udaipur.

District collectors have been told to make a contingency plan for a drought or drought-like situation.

As the monsoon is in the last spell it is very difficult to expect it is going to cover this deficit, a weather department official said.

In 2020, the average rainfall till September 2 was 449.50 mm.

But this year, it has been 409.83 mm so far.

Sriganganagar district has received a rainfall of 74 mm so far in this season which is very low while Baran received rainfall of 1074.90 mm which is the highest in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Pali district water trains
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp