Three-year-old girl dead, six injured as bus overturns in Bundi

By PTI

KOTA: A three-year-old girl died and six people were injured when a private bus overturned on the Kota-Udaipur national highway in Bundi district on Friday after colliding with a divider, police said.

The bus with around 10-12 passengers was on its way to Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh from Ahmedabad, and the accident took place near Khadipur village under the Dabi police station area, ASI Roshanlal said.

The girl, Mahima of Shivpuri, succumbed to injuries at the MBS hospital in Kota, while her mother, Renu, was undergoing treatment, the police said, adding that the other five were treated for minor injuries and discharged.

The driver and the conductor of the bus fled after the accident, but the vehicle was seized and a case of negligent driving lodged, they said.