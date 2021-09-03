STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where is Rs 25 lakh crore mopped up from hiked fuel prices?: Rahul Gandhi

Alleges the central government has not used this money for any welfare programmes

Published: 03rd September 2021

Congress former president and MP Rahul Gandhi Inaugurating the Kannur District Congress Committee office online on Thursday

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been looting the common man and exploiting farmers and traders in the country by taking whatever little is left in their pockets, said Congress former president and MP Rahul Gandhi. 

Inaugurating the Kannur District Congress Committee office on Thursday online, he said even as the crude oil price has come down in the global market, the prices of petrol and diesel are being increased on a daily basis in the country. “The government has collected Rs 25 lakh crore by increasing the prices of fuel,” he said. “Now, the government has the responsibility to tell the people as to where the money thus collected has gone,” Rahul said. 

The government has not used this money for any welfare programmes. “The only beneficiaries under the Modi regime are the corporates. By looting the common people, Modi has been helping the corporates to get richer. Now, he has taken the decision to hand over the PSUs, which are the assets of this nation, to these cronies,” he said. The government has been running away from holding a discussion regarding this in Parliament. The Congress will start a nationwide agitation against the Modi government’s attempt to sell the PSUs, he added.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran presided over the function. “To come back from the humiliating defeat suffered in the recent assembly elections, the party needs to have discipline and whoever dares to violate the discipline in the party will be dealt with strictly,” said Sudhakaran. 

All newly appointed DCC presidents will assume the office on Septmber 5. Once they assume charge, a political workshop will be held for them at the state Congress headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, said Sudhakaran. All DCC presidents will be asked to work among the public to strengthen the party’s base. All leaders should follow the discipline and work unitedly for the progress of the party in the state, he said. 

Congress national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan, Congress state working president and MP Kodikunnil Suresh, AICC secretary P V Mohan, UDF convener M M Hassan, MP Rajmohan Unnithan, Kannur DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni, Kannur DCC president-designate Martin George, Kollam DCC president Bindu Krishna and MLAs Sunny Joseph and Sajeev Joseph spoke. 

