5 devotees run over by truck as their tempo turns turtle after hitting tractor trolley in UP

Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Maurya said the accident occurred late on Friday night when 9 people of Utraula in Balrampur district were returning from Dargahm Sharif in Bahraich.

Published: 04th September 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHRAWASTI: Five devotees, including four women, were run over by a truck when their tempo turned turtle after hitting a brick-laden tractor trolley at Buddha Circuit area in the district, police said on Saturday.

In Narayanpur village, the tempo rammed into the stationary tractor-trolley and it overturned.

All the passengers of the tempo fell on the ground and they were run over by a truck.

"Five passengers died while three others got seriously injured," Maurya said.

The deceased were Nizamu (35), Kitabulnisha (71), Parveen (25), Rubina (25) and a 50-year-old woman, the police officer said.

The injured, Saira Bano (40), Aasma (25) and Basyauddin (25), have been sent to the medical college in Bahraich for treatment.

According to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives.

He also directed the local administration to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured.

