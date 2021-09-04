STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Activists, intellectuals seek new interlocutor in Naga peace process

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi is the current interlocutor but the participants expressed dismay over the derailment of the peace process due to trust deficit between Ravi and NSCN-IM.

Published: 04th September 2021 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland Governor and current interlocutor RN Ravi

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A conference, organised by the Naga Peoples Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR) in Delhi on Saturday and attended by parliamentarians, social activists, intellectuals, etc, sought the appointment of a new interlocutor in the Naga peace talks.

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi is the current interlocutor but the participants expressed dismay over the sudden derailment of the peace process due to trust deficit between Ravi and insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM).

Stating that the interlocutor is a mandatory link between both sides, they resolved that in the interest of peace, it was necessary to appoint an interlocutor who would re-establish the trust of the negotiating parties.

Speaking at the conference, Rajya Sabha member Vaiko called for the revival of the peace process.

“(Prime Minister) Narendra Modiji deserves all credit for the signing of this historic Framework Agreement on the 3rd of August, 2015. Now, it is five (5) years since then, yet the highly acclaimed Framework Agreement has been put in cold storage,” the NPMHR quoted him as saying in a statement.

Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman was not present at the conference but his statement was read out by NTK youth wing secretary Dhuruvan Selvamani.

“I strongly believe that only by engaging in frequent, result-oriented dialogues, we will get our rights and sovereignty. Also, it is our duty and responsibility to propagate the present status of the Indo-Naga peace process and provide an amicable solution to avoid the human rights crisis similarly placed in Sri Lanka against Eezham Tamils,” the statement reads.

“Hence, I insist the Hon’ble Prime Minister of the Indian Union come forward to follow the clauses and conditions as per the Framework Agreement between the entities,” the statement further reads.

K Venkatraman, general secretary of Tamil National Movement, in his virtual speech stated the success of the peace process depends entirely on the actions of the Government of India.

Also speaking, social activist Sandeep Pandey expressed solidarity with the Nagas. He reminded that the founding members of the Socialist Party had a history of intimate relations with the Naga movement. He pointed out that the Framework Agreement based on the principle of shared sovereignty was an expression of the right to self-determination.

Jagmohan Singh, Editor, World Sikh News, stated virtually that the Nagas had repeatedly engaged the Government of India in negotiation to resolve their political demands.

That they have not diluted their core demands speaks volumes of the wisdom of the collective leadership of NSCN-IM. It also demonstrates the abiding commitment of the Nagas for the NSCN-IM leadership, he said.

Nilesh Ukey, a Mumbai-based lawyer, stressed that there was an urgent need to create widespread awareness of the peace process and that all Nagaland legislators must write to the President of India every month and request for the resumption of the peace talks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naga peace process Naga crisis NSCN-IM Naga peace talks
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp