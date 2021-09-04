Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Mysterious visitor graces Sanskrit school

Sanskrit Pathshala, run by Pashupatinath Temple, in the Mandsaur town of MP has been having an unusual visitor over the past few months. A parrot flies into the pathshala daily in the morning and spends the entire day here. It flies back in the evening once the classes are over. “This parrot has been a daily visitor to the pathshala right from the start of the second lockdown earlier this year, when only a few students who couldn’t take online classes were coming here,” said the institution’s acharya Vishnu Prasad.

Watchtower with telescope to come up in Mandu Hill

Bihar’s forest minister Vijay Shah has announced that the government will build a watchtower on a hill in Mandu and fit it with an advanced telescope so that tourists visiting the tower could catch sight of the river Narmada. According to legends, Rani Roopmati, a poet and the consort of the Sultan of Malwa, Baz Bahadur caught a treasured glimpse of the river from the high hills in Mandu (now dubbed as Rani Roopmati Pavillion). Roopmati used to begin her day only after catching a glimpse of the river from the hill. The watchtower is expected to recreate the experience for those visiting the tourist hotspot of Mandu in the Dhar district. With the telescope, tourists can also gaze at the stars.

Plan to give bananas to cops raises eyebrows

A senior police officer in Indore recently issued a circular asking every police station in his jurisdiction to give two bananas (given its rich nutritional value) to every police personnel daily. The directions issued by the SP (Indore West) Mahesh Chandra Jain on August 25, however, had to be cancelled as there was no fund allocation for this initiative. Jain ordered that two bananas be provided each in the morning and evening during the head count of personnel at their respective units. According to sources, the order did not go down well with the state police’s top brass.

NSG holds mock drill on foiling terror strike

NSG commandos recently conducted a mock counter terror operation simulating an attack by extremists using chemical explosives. The crack team of the elite commandos of the country carried out the drill at the RBI building, Bharat Bhawan Museum and the Hamidia Hospital, all located in the state capital of Bhopal. The mock-drill, which was pre-decided, took place a fortnight after Taliban captured Afghanistan, raising concerns about spurt in cross border terrorism in India.

