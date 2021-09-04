STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh govt orders probe after surgeon operates on 101 women in 7 hours at sterilisation camp

Local newspapers had reported alleged irregularities in the camp, following which the department swung into action and issued show-cause notices to the surgeon and a local health official.

Published: 04th September 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Representational Imgae

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has ordered a probe into irregularities at a recently-held government-run sterilisation camp in Surguja district, where a surgeon allegedly performed tubectomies on 101 women in seven hours, an official said on Saturday.

The sterilisation camp was held on August 27 at Narmadapur community health centre in Mainpat development block of the district, located over 300 km away from the capital Raipur, the official said.

Local newspapers had reported alleged irregularities in the camp, following which the department swung into action and issued show-cause notices to the surgeon and a local health official.

Following complaints regarding the sterilisation camp, a probe has been ordered, based on which further action will be taken, said Dr Alok Shukla, Principal Secretary of the state's Health and Family Welfare department.

"A total of 101 surgeries were performed by a (government) surgeon in the camp. The women who underwent the procedure were reported to be in a normal condition.

"However, as per the government guidelines, a surgeon can perform a maximum of 30 surgeries in a day and hence, an enquiry has been ordered to ascertain why the guidelines had been violated," Shukla said.

The surgeon has claimed that a large number of women had turned up for the procedure and urged him to perform the operations, citing that they had come from remote villages and cannot travel frequently, he said.

Earlier, Surguja Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) P S Sisodiya had on August 29 issued a show-cause notice to surgical specialist Dr Jibnus Ekka, who performed operations in the camp, and Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr R S Singh seeking their reply in this regard.

The CMHO had also constituted a three-member committee to probe the matter.

"The surgeries were conducted from 12 pm to 7 pm on August 27. Once the enquiry committee submits its report, further action will be taken. Stern action will be taken against people who are found guilty," Dr Sisodiya said.

In November 2014, at least 83 women had developed complications after undergoing a procedure at a government-held sterilisation camp in Bilaspur district, and 13 of them had died, triggering widespread criticism against the government-run programme offering free sterilisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh sterilisation camp tubectomies
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp