STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five stray dogs killed in acid attack in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

An offence under section 428 (commits mischief by killing animals) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Nagjhiri police station on Friday, the official said.

Published: 04th September 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs scrounge for food on a street in Karimnagar

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| Express)

By PTI

INDORE: At least five stray dogs died after some unidentified persons poured acid on them in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, prompting the police to register a case after animal lovers raised concerns over the barbaric act, an official said on Saturday.

An offence under section 428 (commits mischief by killing animals) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Nagjhiri police station on Friday, the official said.

The matter came to light when an animal rights group in Indore received a call on its helpline that some strays had been brutally attacked with acid, it was stated.

"We got information on our helpline that unidentified persons had poured acid on the mouths of five stray dogs in Nagjhiri police station area of Ujjain on Wednesday," said Priyanshu Jain, Indore unit president of People for Animals.

Some locals had rushed the dogs, aged between four and eight years, to a veterinary hospital, where they died during treatment, she said.

Members of the organisation petitioned to senior police officers about the incident, following which a case was registered, Jain said.

Meanwhile, sub-inspector Livan Kujur of Nagjhiri police station said, "We are going through the CCTV footage of the area to zero in on persons responsible for the attack."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
acid attack Acid attack on dogs Madhya Pradesh Ujjain Animal cruelty
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp