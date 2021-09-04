STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kaliaganj BJP MLA Soumen Roy returns to Trinamool Congress

Roy, who was earlier associated with TMC joined BJP before the West Bengal Assembly polls. He is an MLA from Kaliaganj Assembly constituency in Uttar Dinajpur district.

Published: 04th September 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

He rejoined TMC in presence of state minister and party leader Partha Chatterjee in Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata. (Photo | ANI)

He rejoined TMC in presence of state minister and party leader Partha Chatterjee in Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP MLA from Kaliagnaj Soumen Roy Saturday joined the ruling TMC, becoming the fourth saffron party legislator to do so since the West Bengal assembly poll results were declared in May.

Roy is the third BJP legislator to join the ruling party within a week.

Earlier this week, BJP MLAs from Bagda and Bishnupur, Biswajit Das and Tanmoy Ghosh had joined Mamata Banerjee's party earlier this week.

Soumen Roy, who had quit TMC to join BJP two years ago, said he was sorry about joining the saffron party.

Roy, who was elected from Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district on a BJP ticket in the April-May assembly poll, joined TMC in the presence of its secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

The MLA said he had left TMC due to a misunderstanding but he was not comfortable in the saffron camp and wanted to take part in the development initiatives by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Though I had quit TMC, my mind and soul had remained with it. I do not subscribe to the ideology of BJP and don't agree with its divisive politics. They (BJP) want to divide our state on the lines of religion, language, caste and creed and I will oppose it," he said.

ALSO READ | BJP MLA Biswajit Das returns to TMC, says 'felt uncomfortable'

"There was some misunderstanding with the party (TMC) then. It would have been better had I not left the party. But now it is like homecoming for me," he said.

Welcoming Ghosh to the party fold, Chatterjee said BJP has been trying to take "post-poll revenge" against TMC as it failed miserably in the assembly polls.

"We will fight BJP politically. It is trying to belittle the people of West Bengal. The people of the state will not tolerate this," he said.

Roy was absent from a meeting of BJP MLAs of north Bengal earlier this week.

Ghosh and Das, who had switched over to TMC earlier this week, too had quit the party a few years back to join the saffron party.

In June BJP MLA and party's national vice-president Mukul Roy rejoined TMC four years after he left the Mamata Banerjee-led party to join the saffron camp.

BJP had won 77 of the 292 seats of the West Bengal assembly for which polling was held.

Its tally dropped to 75 in May after two of its MLAs Nitish Pramanik and Jagganath Sarkar resigned to retain their Lok Sabha seats.

After the four turncoats of the saffron party its numbers have unoffically dropped to 71.

The four are yet to officially resign and continue to be BJP MLAs.

The TMC had won 213 seats, while ISF and GJM bagged one seat each.

Bypolls are currently due in five seats and fresh polls will be held in two seats, where the elections were countermanded due to the death of the candidates.

According to TMC sources, several saffron camp leaders are in touch with the party and want to switch to it.

Reacting to Roy's joining the TMC, state Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari told reporters, "Whoever leaves the party, it is his decision. But the party (BJP) will seek their disqualification after asking them to explain their stand."

Reacting to the switchover of the three MLAs within a week, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said those who have changed sides could never embrace the saffron party's ideology and principles.

"We welcomed everyone willing to fight TMC. As we did not come to power, maybe they felt they should return to TMC. It is up to them to decide which party they want to be a part of, but after changing sides they should resign as BJP MLAs," he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soumen Roy Bharatiya Janata Party BJP TMC
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp