STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: 107 dengue cases in Bhopal district so far this year, no deaths reported

A total of 39 teams, each comprising two to three doctors, have been formed to check the areas where more number of such cases were reported, district malaria officer (DMO) Dr Akhilesh Dubey said.

Published: 04th September 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHOPAL: As six persons were found infected with dengue in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the number of such cases recorded there has gone up to 107 so far this year, an official said on Saturday.

However, no death has been reported due to the infection this year, he said.

"Since January 1 this year, a total of 107 people have been found infected with dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection," district malaria officer (DMO) Dr Akhilesh Dubey told PTI.

Most of the cases were reported in Bhopal city.

"Out of the 85 wards in the city, 10 wards account for 85 per cent of these dengue cases.

These places are Teela Jamalpura, Halalpura, Peergate, Budhwara, Kamla Nagar, Saket Nagar, AIIMS hostel, Katara Hill, Berkheda Pathani and Harshvardhan Nagar," he said, adding that these areas were closely being monitored.

A total of 39 teams, each comprising two to three doctors, have been formed to check the areas where more number of such cases were reported, he said.

Dr Dubey said that the mosquitoes that cause dengue primarily bite during the day and they typically live in and around houses, breeding in stagnant water.

This viral infection is mainly reported from urban areas, but now it is being detected in rural areas too, he said.

"In urban areas, these mosquitoes thrive in standing water accumulated in objects like coolers, money-plant pots and trays.

But now since people in rural areas also have these appliances, this infection is being reported from there as well," the DMO said.

Dr Dubey advised people to take a number of measures to prevent dengue, like using mosquito nets while sleeping, wearing full-sleeved clothes, changing water lying in containers at homes after every seven days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP dengue cases dengue Bhopal dengue cases
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp