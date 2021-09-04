STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union education ministry asks universities to fill up teaching vacancies

Of nearly 18,000 teaching posts in these universities, over a third are vacant, badly hampering the academic activities in these institutions.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union education ministry on Friday nudged nearly 40 universities under it to fill about 6,000 teaching vacancies in a “mission mode” by the end of October to close the learning-teaching gap.

Of nearly 18,000 teaching posts in these universities, over a third are vacant, badly hampering the academic activities in these institutions. Among those with highest vacancies is Delhi University where nearly half of the 1,700 posts have been lying vacant. 

Recently, the Centre had also appointed vice-chancellors in several universities which had been headless for a long time and this also included DU. In a meeting with the vice-chancellors of the universities on Friday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asked them to begin implementation of the initiatives like academic credit bank and the glue grant meant to encourage multidisciplinary education and multiple entries and exits. These measures are all part of the new national education policy adopted by the Centre last year. 

Under the glue grant announced in the budget this year, institutions in the same city would be encouraged to share resources, equipment and even allow their students to take classes from each other. The government is hoping at least some institutes will start adopting these measures from the current academic session. Only recently, the government had set up two new central universities in Andhra Pradesh, while there are proposals of setting up central universities also at Bhagalpur and another one in Ladakh.

