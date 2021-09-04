Most J&K government employees opt for Ladakh

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories in 2019, more than 12,000 government employees in J&K have opted to serve in Ladakh.

Most of those who have opted to serve in Ladakh are from Leh and Kargil—the two districts of the Union Territory of Ladakh. However, some employees and officials from J&K have also opted to serve in the Ladakh administration.

Of the 12,092 government employees who have opted to serve in Ladakh, as many as 4,712 employees serve in the Education Department. Besides, 1,995 employees from the Home Department, 1,763 from the Health and Medical Education Department, 944 from Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, 684 from Power Development Department, 202 from Finance Department, 163 from RDD, 127 from Housing and Urban Development Department have also opted to serve in Ladakh.

After the bifurcation of J&K into two UTs on August 5, 2019, the government employees were allowed to choose either J&K or Ladakh. At least 467 government employees, who are permanent residents of Ladakh, have, however, also opted to serve in the J&K administration. These include 353 employees from the School Education Department and 90 from Home Department.