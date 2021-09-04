STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pendency of cases in courts has become challenge, says Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Published: 04th September 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 07:02 PM

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

The Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Saturday said the pendency of cases has become a "challenge" and it is in the lower courts where "we really need to look with urgency".

Rijiju said the government will always try to ensure not only the independence of judiciary but also to support and strengthen it.

Speaking at a function organised by the Bar Council of India (BCI) to felicitate Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, the law minister appreciated the Supreme Court and the judiciary for setting an example during the challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic by taking up so many cases and delivering several important judgements.

"But before ending my remarks, I will say that people keep on raising one issue, the pendency of the cases, which has become such a challenge for all of us.

We talk about the pendency in the Supreme Court and in the High Courts but if you look closely, it is in the lower courts where we really need to look with urgency," he said.

He said when a person from a humble background expects justice, he gives up everything for the sake of justice.

"And if that justice gets delayed, then it is a big question mark on all of us," he said, "So, we have to ensure that last mile person, the common man, must be given the priority when we talk about justice delivery mechanism in our country.

" Rijiju said that in the last Cabinet meeting, the government took some important decision for supporting infrastructure building, especially in the lower courts, and sanctioned at one go for the creation of critical infrastructure for court rooms, lawyers' halls, toilets, digital rooms and others.

He said the BCI's pro-active steps particularly towards the advancement of legal education and legal profession is praise-worthy and he would support the bar council in all possible manner.

"The government will always try to ensure not only the independence of the judiciary but also to support, to strengthen the Indian judiciary," he said.

He said he would also take all necessary steps on the issues related to lawyers which were highlighted by BCI chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra during the function.

Besides the CJI and Rijiju, several sitting apex court judges, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, office-bearers and members of several bar bodies from across the country were present during the function.

