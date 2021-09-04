STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking 'model police bill' for transparent, people-friendly system

The petition, filed by ex-Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, sought a direction to the Centre to constitute a 'judicial commission' to examine the Police Act of developed nations.

Published: 04th September 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking constitution of a 'model police bill' to make policing system "transparent, independent, accountable and people friendly".

The petition, filed by advocate and former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, sought a direction to the Centre to constitute a 'judicial commission' or an expert committee to examine the Police Act of developed countries, particularly the US, Singapore and France and draft the 'model police bill'.

The PIL, which is likely to come up for hearing in the coming days, also urged the court to direct the Law Commission of India to examine police acts of these countries for drafting the bill in order to make the police system "efficient, effective, transparent, sensible, accountable and techno-savvy, and to secure 'rule of law' and right to life, liberty and dignity of citizens".

The petition, filed by advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, alleged that the 1990 Kashmir killings did not only happen in the dark of the night but in broad daylight as well "because what we have is ruler's police not the people's police".

"What happened in 1990 in Kashmir, it happened in 2021 in Bengal as well and that too in broad daylight. But police did nothing as what we have is ruler's police, not people's police," it claimed.

The 'Colonial Police Act 1861' is ineffective, outdated, cumbersome, and has completely failed to secure rule of law, right to life liberty dignity and other precious fundamental rights of citizens but executive did nothing to amend it, the petitioner said.

The PIL further alleged that many times, police don't lodge FIR without consent of MLAs or MPs of the ruling party.

"And even if they lodge FIR on the court's order, the ruling party representatives decide what sections should be used against accused," it said.

It further said that politicisation of the police is the biggest threat to rule of law and right to life liberty dignity of citizens.

A sizeable percentage of officers m carry an invisible stamp on their foreheads showing their loyalty to particular political party, the PIL said.

If police officers had "operational independence", the killing of Sikhs in 1984, Kashmiri Hindus in 1990 and the recent post poll violence in West Bengal "would not have featured in our history", it claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
model police bill Supreme Court
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp