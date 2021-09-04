STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress asks BJP, BSP, SP to project Brahmin CM face to prove love for community

In a statement, state Congress media convenor Lalan Kumar said these parties are doing all kinds of dramas to woo Brahmins.

Published: 04th September 2021

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Taking on the ruling BJP and other parties of Uttar Pradesh over their efforts to woo Brahmins ahead of the assembly polls, the Congress on Saturday asked why don't they project a Brahmin as their chief ministerial face for the polls if they have so much love for the community.

In a statement, state Congress media convenor Lalan Kumar said these parties are doing all kinds of dramas to woo Brahmins.

The Congress has given Uttar Pradesh the maximum number of Brahmin chief ministers.

The BJP had announced on Thursday that it will organise a series of conferences for the "enlightened class" in all 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh beginning September 5.

Earlier, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party had also announced similar conventions.

"If BJP, BSP and SP have so much love for Brahmins, then why don't they project a Brahmin face as their chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections?" Kumar asked.

The reality is that Congress has given Uttar Pradesh six Brahmin chief ministers, which is more than any other political party, he said.

"The parties that are doing all kinds of drama to woo Brahmins should tell how many Brahmin chief ministers they have given (to the state)," he added.

Alleging that Brahmins faced maximum oppression under the current BJP government, Kumar said now that the elections are drawing near, the saffron party has remembered the community.

On the other hand, he said, the Congress is trying to take everyone along.

He said the Congress will return to power in Uttar Pradesh after the next year's elections and only then Brahmins will get justice.

The BSP started its series of conferences to win over Brahmins from Ayodhya on July 23.

Its campaign is led by its Brahmin face and party general secretary Satish Chandra Misra.

The BJP's outreach campaign will conclude on September 20.

