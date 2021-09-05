STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

`Chasma Bandar' population rising in Tripura despite loss of habitat

These shy, agile, deep forest dwellers are now threatened with extinction as humans are increasingly encroaching on their natural habitat.

Published: 05th September 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image of monkeys in residential area used for representational purpose. (Photo | Neha Bhandarkar, OD)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Only chosen few are born bespectacled and they happen to be the Phayre's leaf monkey or the species popularly known in the country as `Chasma Bandar' (bespectacled monkey).

These shy, agile, deep forest dwellers are now threatened with extinction as humans are increasingly encroaching on their natural habitat.

According to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Phayre's leaf monkey is listed as endangered and its population is estimated to have more than halved over the last three generations (36 years, given a monkey generation length of 12 years), due to a combination of habitat loss and hunting.

In India, it is a schedule 1 species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The leaf monkey derives its local name from the chalk-white patch around its black eyes, close to the bridge of its nose.

The primates are general tree top dwellers and hardly descend even to drink water.

They are named after Sir Arthur Purves Phayre, a British Indian Army officer who "discovered" the species.

They prefer to collect water from dew and rain drenched leaves and survives on fruits, flowers and leaves.

When surprised they sound a guttural alarm.

The only other sound they make is a kind of squeal.

Tripura's Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary is known as the abode of the prized leaf monkey.

The central zoo authority of India has deemed Sipahijala wildlife sanctuary as a National breeding centre for bespectacled monkey, State Wild Life Warden, Nirad Baran Debnath told PTI.

The monkey which is also the state animal is spotted in north eastern states of Tripura, parts of Assam and Mizoram, neighbouring Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh, southwestern China, parts of Southeast Asia including Myanmar.

"Even as the primate is dwindling in numbers elsewhere, their numbers are rising in Tripura. We have noticed about a two percent rise of the Phary's langur in Tripura. A recent study in Sepahijhala concluded that seven troops, comprising 100 individuals, were present in the sanctuary", Debnath said.

Interestingly, the monkey, which is folivore also has in recent years developed a habit of thriving on rubber leaves.

Tripura has a large number of rubber plantations.

"The areas under natural forest are shrinking gradually due to human encroachment and the monkeys, which move in herds, often raid horticultural gardens and even kitchen gardens for jackfruits, drumsticks, carrots and other vegetables. They also changed their nature of eating due to habitat loss and developed the habit of eating rubber leaves and its twigs", the official said.

"The species is adapting to life in rubber plantations in Tripura. There is a high dependence on rubber leaves," confirmed primatologist Joydeep Bose.

In a study, Bose and Bhattacharjee (2004) reported that more than 75 per cent of the annual diet of the species in Tripura comes from rubber plants.

The forest official said, "This primate can consume wide range of fruits and leaves and can digest easily and play an important role in the health of the forest and in seed dispersal," As per the 2015 and 2017 reports of the Forest Survey of India, the total forest and tree cover of the state was 8,044 square kilometres and 7,726 square kilometres, respectively.

The Forest Report of Tripura conducted in 2017 showed that a total decrease of 164 square kilometres in the state's forest cover could be attributed to developmental activities, harvesting of mature rubber trees, and shifting agricultural practices.

Debnath said, "Though the ecology of the monkey was affected due to shrinkage of areas under natural forest, rubber cultivation etc, the primate has adapted to the changes and developed a habit of thriving in adverse situation".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chasma Bandar Phayre's leaf monkey
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp