Madhya Pradesh: MBBS 1st year students to now read about Hindutva icons, Ambedkar

Published: 05th September 2021 05:06 PM

medical students

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh will be lectured about RSS founder KB Hedgewar, Bhartiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, Swami Vivekanand and B R Ambedkar as part of the first-year foundation course, state Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said on Sunday and added the move is aimed at instilling social and medical ethics among the students.

Hedgewar, Upadhyaya, Swami Vivekanand are part of the Hindutva pantheon of the Sangh, believed to be the ideological mentor of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The minister said the first year MBBS students will also learn about Maharshi Charaka, one of the principal contributors to the Ayurveda, and sage Sushrut, known as the father of surgery in India.

"The students of the first-year course of MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) will be lectured about Hedgewarji, Upadhyayji, Swami Vivekanandji, Ambedkarji and other great personalities.

Lessons on these great personalities will inculcate values, principles, social and medical ethics in the students," Sarang told PTI.

The next academic session for MBBS students is likely to start by this year-end.

"The National Medical Council (NMC) has said that ethical values should be the part of the foundation course in the first year (of MBBS).

So we thought of incorporating these great personalities for building the character of students," he said.

The minister said states finalise the content of the foundation course.

Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, a surgeon, founded the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh in Nagpur in 1925, based on the ideology of Hindutva.

Deendayal Upadhyaya was one of the prominent leaders of the Bhartiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP.

"RSS first chief Hedgewarji, Upadhyayaji, Vivekanandji and BR Ambedkarji were great visionaries and human beings. Their lives were based on values. Their thoughts, conduct, and the very personalities are inspiring”, the minister said.

He said Hedgewar had actively participated in India's freedom struggle.

"Deendayalji's thought of 'Antyodaya' for helping the last man (the poorest of the poor) was exemplary.

Swami Vivekanandji travelled far off lands to showcase the Indian vision.

B R Ambedkar was born in a poor family but he went on to frame our Constitution.

We have decided to teach (MBBS) students about the inspiring lives of these great personalities from the coming academic session (2021), '' Sarang added.

The NMC decides the syllabus of the MBBS course.

It sets topics for each subject but the education department of States is empowered to prepare the content of the Foundation Course subject, sources in the medical fraternity said.

The lectures on Hedgewar, Upadhyaya and others are likely to be clubbed in the topic of medical ethics in the foundation course, they added.

Lectures in the foundation course are generally given to students for a month after they take admission for MBBS, the sources added.

About 2,000 students take admission in the MBBS course every year in Madhya Pradesh.

