STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

My father not above law, police should take action for “remarks” against community: Chhattisgarh CM

This comes after a video came to the fore, in which the CM’s father was purportedly heard giving defamatory remarks against an eminent community, with an appeal to boycott and banish them from India.

Published: 05th September 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel with his father Nandkumar Baghel.

File photo of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel with his father Nandkumar Baghel.

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday, September 5, expressed his anguish over his father's derogatory statements against a prominent community, and said the law is equal for all and police should ensure a legal action in this regard.

“No one is above the law even if it involves my 86-year-old father. Chhattisgarh government believe in equal respect for all irrespective of any caste, religion or community and giving due regards to their sentiments”, he stated.

The CM said that he has learnt about the comments given by his father Nandkumar Baghel days ago against a particular community who felt hurt.

“I feel sad about it. It is being propagated on social media that no action would be taken as he is the father of the chief minister. Let me clarify that my government doesn't discriminate one from another”, the CM affirmed, further adding that everyone knows about the belief system or the ideology between him and his father had remained different.  

“As a son I respect my father but as the chief minister I cannot pardon anyone’s wrong or fault that can harms the social order. For us the law is supreme”, he categorically asserted.

This comes after a video came to the fore, in which the CM’s father was purportedly heard giving defamatory remarks against an eminent community, with an appeal to boycott and banish them from India. In the past, there were allegations against Nandkumar Baghel for targeting the same community who criticised him for his derogatory comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Nandkumar Baghel Bhupesh Baghel police Nandkumar Baghel community statements video
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp