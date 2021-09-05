My father not above law, police should take action for “remarks” against community: Chhattisgarh CM

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday, September 5, expressed his anguish over his father's derogatory statements against a prominent community, and said the law is equal for all and police should ensure a legal action in this regard.

“No one is above the law even if it involves my 86-year-old father. Chhattisgarh government believe in equal respect for all irrespective of any caste, religion or community and giving due regards to their sentiments”, he stated.

The CM said that he has learnt about the comments given by his father Nandkumar Baghel days ago against a particular community who felt hurt.

“I feel sad about it. It is being propagated on social media that no action would be taken as he is the father of the chief minister. Let me clarify that my government doesn't discriminate one from another”, the CM affirmed, further adding that everyone knows about the belief system or the ideology between him and his father had remained different.

“As a son I respect my father but as the chief minister I cannot pardon anyone’s wrong or fault that can harms the social order. For us the law is supreme”, he categorically asserted.

This comes after a video came to the fore, in which the CM’s father was purportedly heard giving defamatory remarks against an eminent community, with an appeal to boycott and banish them from India. In the past, there were allegations against Nandkumar Baghel for targeting the same community who criticised him for his derogatory comments.