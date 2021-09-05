Nagaland reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh infections as 66 patients got cured while 54 new cases pushed the tally to 30,356 on Sunday, a health official said.

A total of 28,084 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far in the state and the COVID-19 recovery rate is 92.51 per cent, the official said.

"54 positive cases detected today are, Mon: 15, Kohima: 13, Dimapur: 11, Phek: 6, Mokokchung: 5, Wokha: 3 and Zunheboto: 1," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

"66 positive patients, Mokokchung: 20, Dimapur & Wokha: 15 each, Kohima: 10, Kiphire: 4, Mon: 2 during the last 24 hours," he said.

Nagaland currently has 736 active COVID-19 cases, he said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 626 as the state has not reported any new fatality due to the disease in the last two days, he said, adding that altogether 910 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

So far a total of 3,39,900 samples have been tested for COVID-19. A total of 8,76,866 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 6,60,726 persons in Nagaland as on Saturday, said State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.