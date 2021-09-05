STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi's approval rating shows popular support to his policies, says BJP

The data by Morning Consult, which regularly tracks popularity ratings of a host of global leaders, has put Modi with 70 per cent approval on the top of the list.

Published: 05th September 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders on Sunday cited a global survey, which ranks Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader with the highest approval rating, to assert that this shows popular support to his pro-people policies.

The data by Morning Consult, which regularly tracks popularity ratings of a host of global leaders, has put Modi with 70 per cent approval on the top of a list which included US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"The highest ranking for the country's top leader Narendra Modi in the global approval rating is a matter of pride and honour for the country. This is a result of people's blessings to his welfare policies for the masses," BJP president J P Nadda said.

The party's chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said India's prestige has risen in an unprecedented manner under Modi.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Global leader with highest approval ratings, that's our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji with 70 per cent approval ratings. Congratulations." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi approval rating BJP
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp