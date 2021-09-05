STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police encounters unabated in Assam, two more accused injured

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said sleuths in Guwahati had to open fire on one accused in self-defence when he tried to flee custody.

Published: 05th September 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Two persons accused of different crimes were injured in police encounters in Assam's Guwahati and Dhemaji when they "tried to escape from custody", a senior officer said on Sunday.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said sleuths in Guwahati had to open fire on one accused in self-defence when he tried to flee custody.

The person, who sustained a bullet injury on his leg, was recently arrested from Delhi for allegedly supplying cocaine in a rave party in Guwahati last month, he said in a tweet.

Talking about the other case, Singh said a man accused of attacking a college girl, who later succumbed to her injuries, tried to snatch a police weapon in Dhemaji district on Saturday evening.

He was injured in police firing, Singh added.

Since May, at least 23 suspected militants and criminals were shot dead in police encounters in the state as they reportedly tried to snatch service weapons or attempted to escape from custody, while 38 accused were injured along with some policemen.

The rising number of shoot-outs has whipped up a political furore with the opposition alleging that the Assam Police has turned "trigger happy" under the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led regime, which assumed charge on May 10.

Unfazed by the criticism, Sarma had on July 15 said in the Assam Assembly that the state police has "full operational liberty" to fight against the criminals within the ambit of law.

At the first ever face-to-face meeting with the officers in-charge (OCs) of all police stations of Assam on July 5, Sarma had said that shooting at criminals "should be the pattern" if they attempt to escape from custody or try to snatch arms from the police to fire at them.

Taking suo moto cognizance, the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) on July 7 asked the state government to institute an enquiry into the circumstances that led to the death and injury of the accused in police encounters over the past two months.

Earlier, a Delhi-based lawyer from Assam, Arif Jwadder, had filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the Assam Police for the series of encounters that have taken place since Sarma took charge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Police Assam Encounter
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp