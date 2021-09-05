Ranchi Diary: Coal India launches software for assessment of coal resources

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: Coal India Ltd (CIL) has launched software named “Spectral Enhancement” (SPE), which will help in identifying thin coal seams under the earth crust and improve assessment of coal resources using seismic survey during coal exploration process.

CIL’s research and development (R&D) arm Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) has developed this first-of-its-kind software in association with Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute (GERMI).

The company will file for its copyright protection. This ‘Made in India’ software will also help in saving time and cost of coal exploration and thus boost the mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in coal production.

Separate room for offering Namaz at Jharkhand Assembly

The Jharkhand government has issued an order to set aside a room for Muslims to offer Namaz in the newly constructed Assembly Building in Ranchi, drawing criticism from BJP leaders who also demanded separate space in the building to set up a temple for Hindu deity Hanuman. Though, the order was issued on Thursday, itas made public only on Saturday. Congress welcomed the decision, while the BJP accused Hemant Soren-led alliance government of playing the politics of religious polarisation and appeasement.

Jharkhand plans ‘Sahai’ to promote sports in Naxal-hit areas

Aiming to reduce the gap between the people and the police through sports while grooming budding sportspersons, Jharkhand government will soon launch a special scheme ‘Sahai’ to promote sportspersons in the Maoist-hit areas.

Under the scheme, potential sports talent will be identified from the Panchayat level and taken to the Block level and District level where they will be prepared for national and international sports events. Officials have been asked to work extensively to connect youth below the age of 19 with the ‘Sahai’ scheme. Chief

Minister Hemant Soren has directed Sports Department to work on a special sports scheme named ‘Sahai’ (assistance) for youth from Maoist affected areas, they said.

‘Chala Akhra Khorha’ promoting tribal art and culture

A Ranchi based society -- ‘Chala Akhra Khorha’ has been helping tribal people financially by selling their items including tribal jewelry, clothes, musical instruments, literature, handicrafts, metal crafts, painting and organic food items to promote tribal art and culture.

According to officials of the society, it was started at a very small scale in the year 1998, but gradually it was developed into a store helping out tribal people financially by selling their items.

The society has branches in every district of Jharkhand. The society is also delivering the tribal arts and artifacts to Chhattisgarh, Assam and Bhutan, besides fulfilling the demands inside the state.