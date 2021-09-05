Seven men held for creating ruckus at Goa CM's function

By PTI

PANAJI: Seven men were arrested for allegedly creating ruckus at a function of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Shiroda, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday while Sawant was addressing a function along with local MLA and former state minister Subhash Shirodkar, a Ponda police station official said.

The seven have been charged under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 353 (assault on public servant), 509 (insult to the modesty of woman) among other offences, he said.

Meanwhile, a local organisation called 'Revolutionary Goans' claimed the youth belonged to the outfit and were just seeking answers from the CM on issues being faced by the people.

Manoj Parab, a functionary of the outfit, while speaking to reporters on Sunday, refuted the allegations leveled against the youth.