Uttar Pradesh reports one fresh Covid death, 18 cases

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Sunday reported one COVID-19 death and 18 cases, taking the overall numbers to 22,856 fatalities and 17,09,445 infections, according to an official statement.

The lone death was reported from Rae Bareli, the UP government statement said. Of the 18 fresh cases, three each were reported from Guatam Buddh Nagar and Jalaun, while two were from Rae Bareli.

In a 24-hour period, 31 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients discharged from health facilities in the state so far to 16,86,354. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 235, the statement said. In the 24 hours, more than 2.34 lakh samples were tested in the state, taking the total number to 7.34 crore samples, the statement said.