BJP's Ashish Shelar alleges Rs 1,000 crore 'scam' in Mumbai's coastal road project

MUMBAI: BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Monday claimed there were financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the Mumbai coastal road project and demanded an SIT probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference, he said the "scam' took place between October, 2018 and December, 2020 and asked if the Shiv Sena, which controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, was party to alleged irregularities.

"Has the scam happened with the blessings of the standing committee of the BMC? Was the Shiv Sena involved in it? The BJP will reveal the names of the contractors but the Sena must clear its stand first as the ruling party in the civic body," Shelar said.

Shelar said he had written to BMC commissioner IS Chahal on the issue and also demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) be formed to probe it.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said Shelar must submit proof of his allegations, adding that it was just a strategy by the BJP to defame her party to defeat it in the civic polls.

She said BJP corporators were also part of the BMC's standing committee and Shelar should ask them what were they doing.