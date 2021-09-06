STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 219 deaths in last 24 hours, lowest in 167 days; 38,948 new cases reported in India

The active cases have declined to 4,04,874 comprising 1.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.44 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Published: 06th September 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 38,948 new coronavirus infections and 219 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 167 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 3,30,27,621, while the death toll has climbed to 4,40,752.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.33 per cent after 48 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

India had reported 199 deaths in a single day on March 23.

The active cases have declined to 4,04,874 comprising 1.23 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.44 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 5,174 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily cases are being reported for 71 consecutive days, the ministry said.

As many as 14,10,649 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 53,14,68,867 .

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.76 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.58 per cent.

It has been below three per cent for the last 73 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,21,81,995.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 68.75 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 219 new fatalities include 74 from Kerala, and 67 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,40,752 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,37,774 from Maharashtra, 37,409 from Karnataka, 35,018 from Tamil Nadu, 25,082 from Delhi, 22,856 from Uttar Pradesh, 21,496 from Kerala and 18,502 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

