STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K government departments asked to clear outstanding power dues

This step has been taken by the finance department in view of the huge pendency of arrears of electricity by government departments in the union territory.

Published: 06th September 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

electricity

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance department on Monday directed all government departments to clear all outstanding dues against electricity bills immediately.

This step has been taken by the finance department in view of the huge pendency of arrears of electricity by government departments in the union territory.

The additional chief secretary finance Atal Dulloo issued a circular in this regard on Monday.

"It has come to the notice of finance department that there are outstanding and pending electricity dues against various government departments of union territory of J&K", Dulloo said in the circular.

Each department is supposed to clear the electricity bills of their offices raised by power development department (PDD) every month by way of contra-credit and book adjustment at respective treasuries.

"To streamline payment of electricity dues, it is impressed upon all the administrative secretaries to instruct the heads of the departments and drawing and disbursing officers under their administrative control to clear the electricity dues immediately", Dulloo said.

He further directed them that the properly assessed bills shall be cleared by each department on monthly basis and shortfall in budget allocation with proper justification shall be projected in the revised estimates 2021-22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and kashmir government departments power dues
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp