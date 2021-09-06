STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakh administration to consider ST certificate as domicile proof for students

This has been done with the view of facilitating the students of Ladakh to apply for the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) for the academic year 2021-22.

Published: 06th September 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Leh-Ladakh , Ladakh

A view of the Namgyal Palace sans tourists owing to COVID-19 pandemic in Leh. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LADAKH: The administration of the union territory of Ladakh on Monday said that the scheduled tribe (ST) certificate would be considered as a valid ID proof of domicile of Ladakh for students.

The order issued by Secretary of Higher Education Department Padma Angmo stated, "To facilitate the students of Ladakh to apply for Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme for the Academic Session 2021-22, it has been decided that the schedule tribe certificate issued by the concerned tehsildars shall be considered as valid proof of domicile of Ladakh."

He further stated that candidates applying for the scheme can upload the ST certificate in place of domicile certificate specified in the guidelines of PMSSS 2021-22. 

