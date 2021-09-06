Mayawati sees Hindu-Muslim unity sprouting out at Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after farmers held the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, BSP chief and former UP CM Mayawati stood in solidarity with the farmers’ movement expressing dismay against BJP.

The former CM, while taking to Twitter, also lauded the Hindu-Muslim solidarity shown during the Mahapanchayat.

“Efforts for Hindu-Muslim communal harmony in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh are commendable. This will certainly help a little in healing the deep wounds of the horrific riots that took place during the previous Samajwadi Party government in 2013, but it will also make many uncomfortable. Farmers are the pride of the country and the chants of Hindu-Muslim unity from the stage have shaken the political motives of the BJP. Muzaffarnagar also made people remember the riots done during the Congress and SP rule,” Mayawati said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the Kisan Mahapanchayat as a "wave of people’s sentiments against the BJP rule" in the state.

“Yesterday, unprecedented solidarity and unity among farmers in western UP on one side and teachers and the general public in eastern UP on the other have shown that the oppressive, divisive, arrogant power of BJP will never return. This is a wave of public opinion against the havoc of BJP. BJP is over,” said the SP chief through a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, farmer’s leader Rakesh Tikait had urged farmers and their supporters gathered for the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ to chant ‘Allah hu Akbar’ and ‘Har har Mahadev’ to show solidarity between the two communities.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Tikait said these chants had been previously raised together and will be raised together in the future too. Attacking the ruling BJP, he said, “These people (BJP) have always worked to divide people and are responsible for riots. We will have to stop them. We will have to work constructively. We will not give our Uttar Pradesh in the hands of those responsible for riots.”

Called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh witnessed a massive turnout of farmers.