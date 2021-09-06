STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan should come in favour of farmers, demands Rakesh Tikait

Speaking to ANI, Tikait turned down the prospect of joining politics and said that, "Sanjeev Balyan should come in the favour of farmers because the public has voted him to power."

Published: 06th September 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GHAZIABAD: Reacting to Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan's statement that if Samyukta Kisan Morcha wants to enter politics then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will welcome them, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said Balyan should come out in favour of the farmers since the public has voted him to power.

He further added that "There are leaders in BJP who are supporting the farmers. The people know who are the leaders not supporting farmers, they will react according to it. Balyan should support the farmers like Varun Gandhi and Satya Pal Malik."

On Sunday, Balyan had made a remark that, "It can be said that the farmer's agitation is taking a political form. Everyone has the right to practice politics. If they (Samyukta Kisan Morcha) want to come in politics then we will welcome them."

Tikait also mentioned that, "All the people who are a part of the government and support farmers, they should come forward and initiate a dialogue with the farmers to sort their issues." 

