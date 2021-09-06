STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Statement distorted to harm me politically, opposing govt's policies my right: Ex-UP Governor Aziz Qureshi

Qureshi had allegedly compared the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government to "Devil and blood-sucking monsters".

Published: 06th September 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi (File Photo | PTI)

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi has been booked for sedition by Uttar Pradesh Police for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Qureshi said that his statement has been misquoted to harm him politically.

Speaking to ANI, the former governor said, "It is my right to oppose the policies of the government and I will fight for it till my last breath in a democratic way. My statement is being completely distorted to harm me politically and to mislead the public."

"I had said that there have not been as many atrocities in earlier days like today. I have not made any remarks against anyone."

"I did not make a statement against the government. I consider the government as my government. I consider the Prime Minister as the Prime Minister of the whole country. I consider the Home Minister, Defence Minister of the entire country. I consider the Chief Minister as the leader of the whole state. I have never lacked in his respect nor will do. We have a democratic right to oppose them, their policies and it is our democratic right," Qureshi said.

Qureshi had allegedly compared the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government to "Devil and blood-sucking monsters".

Clarifying the use of the word 'Saitan' during his meeting with Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's wife, he said that the word is used for a child too who is bully other kids.

The former governor further raised questions against the charges of sedition against him, "Show me one word where I have talked about communalism or spreading communal hatred. A man who needs wheelchair for his support, will he spread hatred?"

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi has been booked for sedition by Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state.

According to UP police, the FIR against Qureshi was filed on the complaint of BJP worker Akash Saxena at Civil Lines police station in Rampur district.

As per the copy of the FIR, the former Governor is booked under sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(1)(B) (intent to cause fear or alarm among the public) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the FIR, police said that Saxena, in his complaint said that Qureshi had gone to Azam Khan's house to meet Rampur MLA and Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima, where he compared the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government to "Devil and blood-sucking monsters".

"A case has been filed at Civil Lines PS, Rampur against ex-UP governor Aziz Qureshi for making seditious remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath-led government in Rampur. He is accused of creating tensions between communities. Police will take further action," Rampur ASP Sansar Singh said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aziz Qureshi Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp