STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal post-poll violence: CBI conducts raid at TMC leader's residence

Several documents, including a mobile phone, were seized from the TMC leader's home, officials said.

Published: 07th September 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SURI: A team of CBI officials raided TMC leader Lalan Ghosh's residence in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday, as part of its investigation into cases of post-poll violence, agency sources said.

The probe team visited Gopalpur village in Illambazar police station area of the district, where BJP worker Gourab Sarkar was beaten to death shortly after the assembly poll results were declared on May 2, and conducted raids at Ghosh's residence, the sources said.

Several documents, including a mobile phone, were seized from the TMC leader's home, they said.

​ALSO READ | West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI detains six persons in Howrah

The central agency has so far filed 34 FIRs, and made three arrests in connection with the post-poll violence cases -- two in Nadia and one in North 24 Parganas.

The Calcutta high court had, on August 19, ordered that probe into cases of alleged rape and murder in the aftermath of the assembly elections be held by the CBI, taking note of an NHRC report in the matter.

The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order that directed a court-monitored CBI investigation into the cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC CBI Bengal Post Poll Violence
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp