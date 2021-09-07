STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bikram Singh Majithia defamation case: Arrest warrant against AAP's Sanjay Singh for missing hearings

The warrant against Singh was issued by additional chief judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Singh on Monday for failing to appear in 67 out of 71 hearings in the case.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: An arrest warrant has been issued against Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh for failing to appear in the court during the hearing of a defamation case filed against him by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

The warrant against Singh was issued by additional chief judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Singh on Monday for failing to appear in 67 out of 71 hearings in the case.

Majithia had filed a defamation case against Sanjay Singh in 2016. SAD MLAs Manpreet Singh Ayali, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon are witnesses in the case.

On Monday, SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal was scheduled to be cross-examined by the defence counsel after recording his statements in court.

However, on Sanjay Singh's behalf, his lawyer Ramesh Kapoor filed an application seeking AAP MP's exemption from appearance.

The court dismissed Sanjay Singh's application and issued an arrest warrant against him, and further adjourning the matter till September 17.

The court ordered the police to arrest the AAP MP and produce him before the court at the next hearing.

Majithia filed the defamation case in January 2016 for Sanjay Singh's alleged defamatory statements at a rally in Punjab's Moga, where he allegedly linked the SAD leader with drug smugglers.

Singh's lawyer Ramesh Kapoor said that he will move an anticipatory bail plea in the court on Tuesday.

"Sanjay Singh could not appear due to his busy political schedule. He respects the court and has always cooperated in the matter," said the lawyer.

