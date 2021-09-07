STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Citing climate change, NITI Aayog vice-chairman warns against consumerism

Kumar was speaking after launching an MBA program in `Agripreneurship and Value Chain Management' of the Indian Institute of Sustainability (IIS) of Gujarat University.

Published: 07th September 2021 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday referred to the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and said it is time to shift the focus from consumption to conservation.

If urgent steps were not taken to reverse the damage caused by climate change, a disaster is in store, he said.

Kumar was speaking after launching an MBA program in `Agripreneurship and Value Chain Management' of the Indian Institute of Sustainability (IIS) of Gujarat University.

"I appeal to all of you to not fall prey to a consumerist culture. I think time has come to show off how much you conserve and not consume," he said.

The way forward is less consumption of natural resources, more innovation of materials using less resources and recycling of these resources, Kumar added.

"There is a lot to be gained and achieved in conservation, in minimizing our needs and wants rather than being in a consumer society," he said, adding that Indian society traditionally created very little waste and "use and throw" was not a part of its culture.

The IPCC report, which underlines that Earth can provide for our needs but not for our greed, is where "we need to think about how we want to go forward and think about our future," Kumar said.

"Economics" is defined as a science of "limited means and unlimited demands", but now it should be redefined as a "science of limited means but rational and not unlimited demands," he said.

"In our Indian tradition, this is a real fact. We have always believed our needs have to be rational, changing according to our age, and has to include a component of satisfaction from material consumption. We have to think new, out of the box, differently, and in line with our tradition and our own civilization," the Niti Aayog vice chairman added.

The new 'agropreneurship' course was a wonderful idea, Kumar said, adding that the agro-processing sector gives highest rates of return.

He also asked the institute to work on "Gross Environment Product," and appreciated that it will also focus on "agro ecology" which can help achieve "better soil conditions, lower water use and ensure better health for those who consume natural products".

Kumar also launched the university's Institute of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Skills (IIES) and `Gujarat University Dr Jaimin Vasa MSME Chair'. Earlier in the day, he met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel.

"Kumar expressed satisfaction with the effective implementation of Gujarat government's agriculture, energy, rural development, water management and irrigation schemes.

He said the unique achievement of Gujarat in FDI should now be compared with that of developed countries," said a government release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Kumar NITI Aayog
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp