Dil ki doori wider since PM Modi's all-party meet on June 24: Gupkar

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The Gupkar Alliance of six J&K parties said the dil ki doori and disillusionment have only increased in Jammu and Kashmir after the June 24 All Party Meeting (APM) convened and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

“We were there to bridge the gap between New Delhi and Srinagar, the dil ki doori as mentioned by the PM. We had called for confidence-building measures like the release of political prisoners, creating an environment for political activities, removing restrictions on political workers and other sections of the public, including the media,” the spokesperson of the alliance Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami told this newspaper.

He said the APM has failed to live up to the expectations it generated.He pointed out that the Centre has not announced any confidence-building measures in the two months since the meeting and there have been no follow-up meetings or forward movement.

According to Tarigami, the lack of progress has added to the despair of the J&K residents and increased the Dil Ki Doori between J&K and New Delhi.

“The disillusionment, hopelessness, and disappointments have increased and are on a higher side (now),” he said.

On the government’s claim that everything is normal and there is peace in J&K, he said, “They try to give the impression that everything is calm and normal.”

He, however, said silence should not be construed as peace.