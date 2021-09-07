STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Fake claims of normalcy exposed': Mehbooba accuses J&K authorities of putting her under house arrest

In her tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party supremo further slammed the Central government for expressing concerns for the Afghan people and denying the same to Kashmiris.

Published: 07th September 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Tuesday that she has been put under house arrest.

In a tweet, Mufti claimed that the administration has said that situation is far from normal in Kashmir.

She further slammed the Central government for expressing concerns for the Afghan people and denying the same to Kashmiris.

"GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. I've been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy," the PDP chief said in a tweet.

Earlier today Jammu and Kashmir Police said that most of the restrictions had been eased, including the Internet shutdown, and the situation is fully normal in both regions of Kashmir and Jammu.

Restrictions were imposed and internet and mobile services were suspended immediately after the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Mufti on last Wednesday informed that Geelani passed away at the age of 91.

Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti
