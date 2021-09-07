STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'For one per cent candidates, entire system cannot be put on hold': SC rejects petition to delay NEET 

The court said if students wanted to appear in multiple exams, then they needed to prioritise and make a choice, as there might never be a situation where everyone is satisfied with the dates. 

Published: 07th September 2021

Candidates, who came to write NEET exams, were seen at BBUL Jain Vidyalaya at South Bengaluru

Representational Image. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination, scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be unfair to reschedule it.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said if students wanted to appear in multiple exams, then they needed to prioritise and make a choice, as there might never be a situation where everyone is satisfied with the date of exams.

“The arguments which you (counsel for petitioners) are canvassing may not be relevant for 99 per cent candidates. For one per cent candidates, the entire system cannot be put on hold,” the bench said.

The bench said the respective boards would do their job and the court would not interfere with exams in such a situation.

It said deferment of exams might affect the next course and the whole thing would be prolonged.

“It will be very unfair to reschedule the examination. NEET is a very large examination. It is not state-wise, it is a nation-wide exam,” the bench said.

Notice on reservation plea

The Supreme Court also issued notice on a petition challenging the decision of the Central Government to implement 27% OBC and 10% EWS reservations in the All India Quota category of NEET admissions for medical courses.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli issued notice in the petition, which also seeks to quash the notification of July 29 for providing the implementation of the reservation policy.

The petition had sought a stay on the effect and operation of the notification and for issuing directions for the constituting committee of experts to examine modalities relating to the current reservation policy.

