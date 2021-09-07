STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab parties reach out to farmers to stop entry ban in villages

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday wrote a letter to the farmers’ unions, telling them that the party is ready for dialogue with farmers’ organisations and is ready to give answers to their questions. 

Farmers Protest

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A war of words has erupted between Punjab’s mainstream political parties over the farmers issue, as farmers have asked political leaders not to enter their villages.

Senior Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said, “We have today written a letter to all farmers unions in the state that the party is ready for dialogue They should give us the time, date and the place where they want to meet us.’’

Recently, the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal denied he had said anything against the farmers unions.

“I hold the Kisan Sangharsh in utmost respect. The SAD has backed all calls given by the Samyukt Morcha. My statement was aimed at the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers who masqueraded as farmers to incite violence in SAD functions during the past one week. We feel the Samyukt Morcha is alive to these facts and will also clarify that the protests were conducted by Congress and AAP workers.’’ Badal said the police force was being misused by the Congress party to fulfill its political objectives.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said no overtures could absolve the Badals of their responsibility in thrusting the draconian and undemocratic farm laws on the farming community.  

Amarinder said that Sukhbir was refusing to simply recognise the protestors as farmers and was insulting them by alleging that they owed allegiance to other political parties, including the Congress.

Meanwhile, the BJP stated that the farmers’ agitation is politically motivated. The Aam Admi Party blamed other parties for farmers plight.

