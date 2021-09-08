STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Airports witness surge in passengers amid easing travel restrictions

Over 1.5 million passengers flew in and out of Mumbai in August, in comparison to 4 lakh who travelled in August, 2020.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 08:57 AM

Mumbai airport security

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the festive season approching and countries easing travel restrictions, August saw a surge in the number of passengers travelling through Mumbai and Delhi airports.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport had approximately 15,87,150 passengers with flights to domestic and international destinations.

Officials said the airport has catered to 14,02,369 domestic passengers and 1,84,787 flew to international locations.

CSMIA registered Goa as the highest travelled destination with 22,078 passengers which was followed by Srinagar, Jammu and Leh during the weekend of August.

Moreover, an upward tick in the number of passengers travelling for leisure locally and internationally is expected in the coming months, with festivals and holiday season coming up.

Delhi airport recorded a gradual growth. During the first 10 days of August, around 90,000 passengers travelled through Indira Gandhi International Airport per day.

This is five times more than the numbers of mid-May 2021, when Delhi handled around 18,000 travellers per day. 

In July, 2021, Delhi airport handled around 2.29 million passengers, which is 60%less than 5.80 million handled in the same month in 2019. Air traffic movements in July 2021, was also 45%  less than July 2019.

Mumbai Airport Delhi Airport
