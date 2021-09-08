STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ayodhya set for another Guinness record this Diwali eve with lighting of 7.5 lakh diyas

CM Yogi Adityanath, whose government stared the tradition of celebrating Diwali eve with deepotsav regularly since coming to power in UP in 2017, will be the chief guest at the event, said officials

Published: 08th September 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya: People lighting earthen lamps on banks of River Saryu during Deepotsav Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After having four deepotsavs on Diwali eve since 2017 and each year striking a new record of diyas (earthen lamps) lighted, the Ayodhya administration is gearing up to attempt another Guinness world record this year by lighting 7.5 lakh diyas at Ram Ki Pairi ghat on the banks of the river Saryu in November.

This would be the fifth and last deepotsav before the 2022 Assembly polls. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose government stared the tradition of celebrating Diwali eve with deepotsav regularly since coming to power in UP in March 2017, will be the chief guest at the event, said officials.

“Around 7000 volunteers will be engaged by the Ayodhya administration for the occasion. Most of them will be students of the Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Ayodhya,” said the district administration officials.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya to tap sunlight to power its transformation as L&T asked to prepare report

Before the event, three trial runs will also be carried out by the Ayodhya administration to make sure that the final event goes off smoothly. Apart from lighting of diyas, the deepotsav marks day-long events at Ram Ki Pairi, Ram Lila and a laser show in the night.

A team from the Guinness World Records will also be present in Ayodhya during the deepotsav to judge the event.

“This year we will go for a new Guinness world record of lighting 7.5 lakh diyas in Ayodhya. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the event at Ram Ki Pairi,” said BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta.

In 2019, a record 4,10,000 diyas were lit and in 2020, another record was set as 6,06,569 earthen lamps were lighted at the Ram Ki Pairi ghat along the river Saryu as well as a few other ghats during the fourth deepotsav. Due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, only locals were permitted for deepotsav celebrations in 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayodhya Diya Guinness World Record
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp