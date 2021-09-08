BJP, JDU leaders among four arrested for raping minor girl in Bhopal

By Express News Service

Bhopal: A BJP leader and JDU leader have been arrested by Bhopal police on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl hailing from Haryana, who was pushed into prostitution.

The Ashoka Garden Police arrested three men (all hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district) for allegedly raping the teenage girl at a hotel in Bhopal's TT Nagar area last month.

The arrested trio includes ruling BJP's former mandal president and present office secretary of Dindori district Manish Nayak, JD(U) Dindori district president Dinesh Awadhiya and petrol pump owner Amit Soni. The arrested BJP leader's wife is a corporator at the Dindori Nagar Palika Parishad.

"The arrested trio has been booked for rape under IPC section and also under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act 2012," additional SP (ASP-Bhopal) Rajesh Bhadoriya confirmed to The New Indian Express on Wednesday.

First, the police arrested the two women, who had pushed the girl into prostitution and the man who allegedly raped her at a hotel in Ashoka Garden area, the other three accused who raped her at a hotel in TT Nagar area were arrested from Dindori district on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old girl, a resident of Palwal district in Haryana had fled from home following scolding by family on August 13. She boarded a train to Agra, where she met two women Seema and Parul (both Bhopal residents). When the girl told them that she was going to Mumbai in search of a job, the two women instead promised to arrange a much better job for her in Bhopal, after which she accompanied them to Bhopal.

But instead of getting the Haryana girl a job in Bhopal, the two women pushed her into prostitution and locked her in a room in Ashoka Garden area of the MP capital. She was first raped by a man at a hotel in Ashoka Garden area and later by three men from Dindori district (including the two politicians) at a hotel in Bhopal's TT Nagar area.

Last month the minor escaped from the room where she was locked by the two women and reported the matter to Ashoka Garden police, which lodged a case.