STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cannot order door-to-door COVID vaccination in this diverse country: Supreme Court

The bench said, 'The vaccination programme is already underway and this court is monitoring the situation in suo motu proceedings'.

Published: 08th September 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Looking at the diverse conditions of the country, door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination is not feasible and it cannot pass a general direction to just scrap the existing policy, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

The top court, which refused to entertain a plea of a lawyers' body seeking door-to-door COVID-19 jab for the disabled and people belonging to weaker sections of society, said the vaccination drive is already in progress and over 60 per cent of the population has been administered the first dose.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli asked the petitioner 'Youth Bar Association' to approach the competent authority at the Health Ministry with its suggestions.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu seeks one crore extra Covid vaccine doses ahead of next week's mega drive

"In Ladakh the situation is different from Kerala. In Uttar Pradesh the situation is different from any other state. In Urban areas the situation is different from rural areas. There are different kinds of problems in every state in this vast country," the bench said.

"With one brush you want an order for the entire country. The vaccination drive is already in progress and over 60 per cent of the population has been administered the first dose. One should understand the difficulty. This is a matter of governance; we cannot just scrap the existing policy," it added.

The top court told advocate Baby Singh, appearing for the association that a petition cannot be filed in a callous manner.

​ALSO READ | Over 70 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Union Health Ministry

The petition sought direction to the Union of India and all states for door to door COVID vaccination of less privileged, disabled, weaker sections of society as they face difficulty in registering themselves on the CoWIN portal.

The bench said, "The vaccination programme is already underway and this court is monitoring the situation in suo motu proceedings".

It said that to pass general directions in view of the diversity of the country is not feasible and practical and added, "Any directions passed should not impinge upon the existing vaccination policy of the government".

When the petitioner's counsel said the Health Ministry should be asked to consider the representation in a time bound manner, the bench said, "we know under how much the pressure the health ministry officials are during these times, they have to look for Oxygen supplies across the country besides looking into other aspects".

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination COVID-19 vaccination Supreme Court Vaccination Drive in India
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp